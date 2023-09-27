Deals: Unlock the world with the power of language Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

Imagine being able to converse fluently in up to 25 languages. Picture yourself ordering a meal in Italian, asking for directions in Japanese, or negotiating a deal in German. With the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription, this dream can become a reality. This award-winning software offers an intuitive and immersive language learning experience that will have you speaking like a native in no time.

Rosetta Stone’s unique approach to language learning starts with matching words with images, before moving on to interactive lessons that develop your reading, writing, speaking, and understanding skills. The software uses proprietary speech-recognition technology, TruAccent™, to evaluate and improve your accent, ensuring you sound as authentic as possible. Whether you’re looking to master basic conversational skills or aiming for intermediate language proficiency, Rosetta Stone has you covered.

Why Choose Rosetta Stone?

Learn up to 25 languages with a single subscription. You can switch between languages at any time, giving you the flexibility to learn at your own pace and according to your interests.

with a single subscription. You can switch between languages at any time, giving you the flexibility to learn at your own pace and according to your interests. Benefit from intuitive and immersive learning methods that make mastering a new language fun and engaging.

that make mastering a new language fun and engaging. Improve your accent with TruAccent™ speech-recognition technology . This advanced speech engine allows you to compare your accent to that of native speakers.

. This advanced speech engine allows you to compare your accent to that of native speakers. Access your subscription on desktop, mobile, and tablet devices . Learn wherever you are, whenever you want.

. Learn wherever you are, whenever you want. Trust in a product that’s been endorsed by top organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein & TripAdvisor, and has won the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software for five consecutive years.

The Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription is compatible with Windows 7 or higher, Mac (Intel based only) Maverick or higher, and requires the latest version of Adobe Flash Player. A Broadband Internet connection is also necessary. Please note that users must be at least 13 years old and the subscription must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.

In a world where communication is key, the ability to speak multiple languages is an invaluable asset. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a business professional, or simply a language enthusiast, the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription is your passport to a world of new experiences, opportunities, and connections. Don’t miss out on this chance to unlock your potential and explore the world like never before.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals