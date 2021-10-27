Unique magnetic folding charging cable and power bank in one

IVYCable is a unique magnetic folding cable complete with a portable power bank allowing you to charge your mobile devices quickly when needed. IVYCable is a small, easy fold cable not only prevents tangling, but allows you to top up your phone while away from the grid thanks to the integrated 3,200mAh capacity rechargeable battery.

The charging and data cable is available with Lightning, USB-C and micro USB connections supporting both Android and iOS devices. The unique magnetic folding system allows you to tidy up any excess cable or quickly store it in your bag or pocket without the worry of it becoming tangled with other everyday carry objects.

Unique magnetic folding cable and power bank

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We designed IVYCable to solve common charging cable hassles. With magnetic sections and built-in batteries, IVYCable is an auto-folding charging cable & power bank with an on-board power-storage system. Say goodbye to messy cables and bulky power banks, IVYCable is here to free your hands and simplify your life. IVYCable instantly organizes itself as the magnetic sections join together into a neat compact shape. The automatic folding system turns the long cable into a non-deforming and non-tangling self-organizing unit, which is the perfect solution for eliminating desktop clutter.”

With the assumption that the IVYCable crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the IVYCable magnetic folding cable project checkout the promotional video below.

“Sorting out tangled cables for your smartphone is always annoying. But with IVYCable, this will never happen. Simply take it out, and plug it in. Power up your phone anywhere and anytime. Cables tangle because they have redundant length that is not always needed. With IVYCable, you use just the length that you need and organize the rest of the cable via magnets so that it stays neat and tidy.”

“Supporting pass-through-charging, IVYCable automatically recharges itself while being used as a charging cable. It stores power in advance to avoid the frustration that results from dead power banks. The only thing you need to do is grab it and go. IVYCable’s 3200 mAh capacity is perfect for all your daily needs and emergency use. With its small size and light weight, IVYCable is the best replacement for bulky power banks and goes with you anywhere.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the magnetic folding cable, jump over to the official IVYCable crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

