LEFEET C1 underwater scuba water scooter lets you explore beneath the waves

Snorkellers and scuba divers that would like to explore the depths at a quicker pace may be interested in a new underwater scuba water scooter that allows you to explore beneath the waves in style. Weighing just 2.7 kg the LEFEET C1 water scooter is lighter and more powerful than previous designs and includes an efficient BLDC motor.

The LEFEET C1 water scooter offers users two speed allowing you to cruise along at 1.3m/s or pick up the pace at 1.6m/s to a depth of 30m under the water. Dual 200 Watt motors produce a powerful thrust underwater and the compact design allows for an easy yet safe user experience.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $319 or £229 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the LEFEET C1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the LEFEET C1 modular water scooter project watch the promotional video below.

“Thanks to its powerful dual-motor, now you can feel the massive thrust of the LEFEET C1 both underwater and on the water. Unlock your water adventure now with the LEFEET C1. The Posstive buoyancy of the LEFEET C1 it perfect for you or your family to learn how to swim, or simply just hanging at the pool, giving you limitless options for water entertainment.”

“Thanks to the built-in camera mount, you can attach your GoPro to LEFEET C1, and start regarding your most thrilling water activities. With the max depth of 30m underwater, this is your go-to water scooter! What’s more, you can control your LEFEET C1 wirelessly, making it even better for any type of aquatic activities. Whether it’s at home, in the pool, and out at sea — LEFEET C1 is your ideal companion. “

“LEFEET C1 is made out of space grade materials, which gives it an unprecedented endurance and life expectancy. With its ultra endurance, aquatic activities have never been more fun and exciting!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the modular water scooter, jump over to the official LEFEET C1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

