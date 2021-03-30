SCUBA divers looking for a scuba dive computer complete with buddy communication system and air integration, may be interested in the new Oceans S2 Supersonic dive computer launched via Kickstarter this month. The Oceans S2 Supersonic dive computer has been specifically created for the “21st century scuba diver” say its developers providing a wealth of features and the ability to monitor remaining air right from the diving computer using Oceans’ Supersonic sonar technology.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $346 or £256 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Oceans S2 Supersonic campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Oceans S2 Supersonic scuba dive computer project watch the promotional video below.

“In 2019, the team at Oceans launched a successful Kickstarter campaign for the first wearable dive computer with built-in buddy communications, and made it possible for recreational divers to easily communicate underwater. Over the past 2 years, Oceans’ R&D team have been working to take S1’s unique feature set even further — on our mission to create a dive system for the 21st century scuba diver. With Oceans S2 Supersonic, we are improving on every single aspect of S1, and introducing additional features to the next generation of the S-series dive computers.”

Features and specifications of the Oceans S2 Supersonic scuba dive computer include:

– Dimensions: 75 × 30 × 30mm

– Weight: 100g

– Battery: Recharchable, 10 hours of diving

– Connection: USB-C (for charging)

– Indicator light

– Supersonic sonar communication (range up to 15m/50ft)

“The Supersonic sonar communication system, a hero feature of the S-series that allow divers to communicate wirelessly underwater, will now let you to send predefined messages to your buddy in addition to regular buddy pings. From now on, no shark sighting will go unnoticed!”

“S2 adds 5 additional messages that can be sent to connected buddys by long-pressing the ping button. The options include “Ascend”, “Stay”, “Cold”, “Shark”, and “Assist”. As with S1, buddy comms work at a rated distance of 20 meters (60ft) or more depending on conditions. (In tests with clear line of sight, we have been able to communicate at a distance of more than 50 meters!)air”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the scuba dive computer, jump over to the official Oceans S2 Supersonic crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals