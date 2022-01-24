Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives Jan 28th 2022

In just four days’ time, the highly anticipated launch of the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 will arrive and will be available to play from January 28, 2022 onwards. To whet your appetite ahead of the games launch the team at Naughty Dog has released a new trailer, providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the Uncharted bundle remastered for the PS5.

Naughty Dog is also making the remastered Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection available to enjoy on PC sometime later this year and as soon as they announced more details, we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime, check out the latest launch trailer for what you can expect from the gameplay, remastered graphics and iconic characters.

Don’t forget if you already own Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle can upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version for $10 or €10 starting on January 28, 2022.

PlayStation 5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

“We’ve come a long way since we first unleashed Drake, Chloe, and their cohorts into the world, and we’re thrilled that our foray into harnessing what the PS5 has to offer are these two single player adventures in one titular collection. The Remaster sees not one standalone adventure, but two – and as detailed in our previous PS Blog post, both leverage PS5 and DualSense wireless controller features and include graphical updates to make Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection feel truly cinematic, and blockbuster in scope.

Putting together this trailer at Naughty Dog was an exercise in revisiting favorite moments and sharing what we loved about the franchise and ensuring that those moments came through in the cut so players new and returning would be reeled into the world of Uncharted. Whether this trailer evokes nostalgia to jump back into the games, or intrigue in playing for the first time, we hope you enjoy.”

“Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console.”

