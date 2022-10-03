Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PS5 GPU 120Hz VRR patch

PlayStation 5 gamers wishing to learn more about the new 120Hz VRR patch available for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a video explaining what you can expect from the patch coded to unlock the PS5 GPU performance. The new PS5 patch allows gamers to enjoy the collection on 120Hz displays with variable refresh rate support offering 40fps fidelity mode and 1440p performance.

“A recent patch for Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection uses 120Hz displays and variable refresh rate support to offer an excellent 40fps fidelity mode and some very, very fast 1440p performance. With frame-rate caps removed, we get to see exactly what the PS5 GPU can do across a range of different performance modes. Oliver Mackenzie has the full low-down on both official and ‘unofficial’ system level VRR performance.”

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves

“When we set out to remaster UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, we had a lot of fun re-living Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s awe-inspiring journeys. Our goal was to present these award-winning experiences at the highest quality possible, taking advantage of what the PlayStation 5 has to offer. In doing so, we feel that this makes the gameplay and story feel that much more immersive.”

Source : Digital Foundry



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals