Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection lands on PC October 19th

Gamers looking forward to the arrival of the highly anticipated Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC systems will be pleased to know that it will be available to play in little under a month from October 19, 2022. It will be the first time that two of the Uncharted adventures previously exclusive to the PlayStation platform will be available to play on Windows PC systems.

Not only that but the new PC games have been fully optimized for Windows. The Collection includes the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy single player games in their entirety. The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC is now available to preorder from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

“This version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more. Discover the breathtaking sights with enhanced visual fidelity. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp true 4K resolutions.

From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets, take in all the views of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection’s stunning environments with Ultra-Wide Monitor support**. For the first time, enjoy a host of graphical adjustment features designed specifically for PC such as adjustable Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion. “

Uncharted PC

“It’s been a thrilling adventure with our partners at Iron Galaxy as we explored Uncharted territory for our studio’s first PC title. Iron Galaxy’s immense talent and meticulous attention to detail make both games in this collection truly shine on PC! Whether you’re a first-timer or experienced Uncharted player, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection showcases plenty of new PC features to make your adventure epic – and absolutely stunning.”

Source : Steam



