WUBEN G3 mini unboxing knife from $12

Opening parcels has become a part of everyday life and if you are looking for a small EDC mini unboxing knife you may be interested in the compact WUBEN G3. Now available via Kickstarter the project has nearly 300 backers and has already met and past its required pledge goal with still 25 days remaining.

The small keyring unboxing knife is available in two different styles depending on your preference in aluminium and stainless steel and features a heart shaped blade and magnetic cap. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $12 or £9 (depending on current exchange rates).

WUBEN G3 mini unboxing knife

“WUBEN G3 is a 2-in-1 multifunctional unbox tool that features a heart-shaped blade and a ballpoint pen. The heart-shaped blade is sharp which makes it easy to open your package, the blade cover ensures your safety and avoids accidental cuts. G3 is a mini pen, too. Thanks to the engraved patterns on the surface, it allows you to hold the pen stable. The gel ink is easy to refill plus its stainless-steel keychain design, whenever you want to sign, G3 will always stand by.”

If the WUBEN G3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the WUBEN G3 mini unboxing knife project watch the promotional video below.

“G3 comes in handy and a capsule-shape, it is a useful tool equipped with a blade and ballpoint pen; don’t estimate the power of this tiny blade, it’s sharp enough to cut through a thick carton package, and the pen allows you to sign for your parcel when it arrives. WUBEN never compromises on quality when it comes to product design, G3 is made of stainless steel, it resists corrosion, and is easy to maintain, not to mention steel blade is much stronger than its lower carbon counterparts.”

“G3 comes with a magnetic cover that features a quick-release design to respond to your writing and unboxing needs in a second and protect you from an accidental cut.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the mini unboxing knife, jump over to the official WUBEN G3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

