Tap-A-Round umbrella pole bottle opener

If you are relaxing under the shade of your garden umbrella, and need a quick way to open your favorite beverage. You may be interested in a new gadget called the Tap-A-Round, A 3608 patio umbrella bottle opener for your garden or business. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the patent pending bottle opener designed for your patio umbrella and any other cylindrical surfaces.

The umbrella bottle opener fits umbrella poles up to 40 mm in diameter and comes with all the required inserts to fit small medium or large umbrella poles from 32 to 40 mm in diameter. “Simply install the appropriate sized rubber inserts onto the opener, hook the two bottom halves together around the pole and fasten the two screws at the top (allen wrench & screws included). Once snug, you’re ready to enjoy your favorite beverage!”

“The 360° design ensures everyone around will be able to enjoy their favorite drink without having to look for an opener! TAP-A-ROUND fits virtually all center pole umbrellas thanks to our 4 sets of rubber inserts included in each package. It’s also perfect for a restaurant or host looking to minimize contact within their space and even works great with twist offs! Serving beer buckets has never been easier!umbrella pole”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals