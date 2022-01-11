INA ultra portable mini humidifier just £18

If you are in the market for an ultra portable mini humidifier you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch this week for a no-water tank, ultrasonic portable mini humidifier priced at just £18. The mini humidifier can accept 300ml, 500ml, 1L or 2L water bottles enabling it to be easily transported and setup wherever you may be in the world.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

INA mini portable humidifier

“You can take this humidifier anywhere you go. No water tank design lets you just put humidifier in the handbag and use it according to your need just with a bottle of water. Small Size and No Water Tank Design. You can buy this humidifier as a present for someone you care about. Elegant packaging includes 1 humidifier, 1 USB cable, 1 user manual and available in 3 colours: modern white, cute pink and fresh green.”

With the assumption that the INA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the INA mini humidifier project review the promotional video below.

The development team responsible for the ultraportable mini humidifier explain a little more about its features, benefits and design.

The small size with no-water tank design allows you to take the mini humidifier in the office, on a business trip, in a car, in a hotel, etc. INA humidifiers are essential office desk accessories, which perfectly will fit on your desk while working.

INA humidifiers are working with bottles of water : 300ml, 500ml, 1L or 2L. Mini humidifiers have 2 WORKING MODES: 1) Continuous spray mode, 3-hour automatic shutdown. 2) Intermittent spray mode, 6-hour automatic shutdown.

INA ultrasonic humidifier takes care of your skin, helps to stay hydrated in a cold time when the heating inside makes the air dry. Use the humidifier constantly with your other skincare essentials such as face moisturiser or face steamer. INA humidifiers are used to refresh skin, keep skin healthy and moist. Air humidifiers humidify the air in the room during summer and winter, refresh the quality of air we breathe, neutralize static, reduce infection of skin.

Simply place this cute humidifier next to your plants and keep them healthy and hydrated. Small size of this cool mist humidifiers allows to locate them on the window or other places in the house.

Being one of the essential devices for skincare and necessary office desk accessories, these cute humidifiers in elegant packaging are perfect for men or women’s gifts.



For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mini humidifier, jump over to the official INA crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

