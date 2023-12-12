ErgoRead innovative reading light with warmer, fan, speaker and microphone

If you are searching for an innovative multifunctional reading light you might be interested in the ErgoRead. Relax while you read using the heated function. ErgoRead is not just a reading light, but a comprehensive gadget that offers heating and cooling features, Bluetooth connectivity, and a high-capacity battery. This all-in-one device is designed to enhance the reading experience while providing comfort and convenience to its users.

At the heart of ErgoRead is an 8000mAh high-capacity dual polymer lithium battery. It employs advanced 2C discharge technology, ensuring an impressive battery life of up to 32 hours. This robust battery performance allows users to enjoy prolonged reading sessions without the worry of frequent charging. Moreover, the device supports Type-C fast charging, a feature that allows the device to be used while it is being charged, providing continuous functionality.

The motor of ErgoRead is designed to last, boasting a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. This longevity ensures consistent performance, making the device a reliable companion for avid readers. It’s not just the motor’s lifespan that impresses, but also its quiet operation. With a minimum noise level of 25dB, ErgoRead ensures that your reading environment remains peaceful and undisturbed.

One of the standout features of ErgoRead is its heated scarf function. It warms up in just 3 seconds and offers customizable temperature settings ranging from 105-140℉. This feature is designed to promote blood circulation and provide relief for neck soreness, muscle tension, and spasms. This heated function adds a layer of comfort and relaxation to your reading sessions, making it an ideal accessory for those who enjoy reading for extended periods.

ErgoRead also features a 4-way channel design with three adjustable wind speeds. This design offers a comfortable neck-hanging experience, adding to the overall comfort of the user. The device also incorporates micro-perforated air outlets and an embedded bladeless turbine design. These features not only enhance the airflow but also prevent hair from getting caught in the device, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

In addition to its heating and cooling features, ErgoRead also houses built-in dual speakers and supports Bluetooth wireless voice calls. The upward sound projection ensures superior sound quality, making it possible to enjoy audiobooks or take calls while reading. The clarity of sound reception adds to the multifunctionality of the device, making it more than just a reading light.

The reading light itself is designed with the user’s comfort in mind. It features high CRI, anti-blue light, and flicker-free technology. These features work together to reduce eye strain, making it easier to read for extended periods. The device also allows users to adjust the color temperature and brightness settings, offering a tailored reading experience.

ErgoRead is a multifunctional reading light that goes beyond providing illumination. Its high-capacity battery, heating and cooling features, and built-in speakers make it a versatile device. Whether you’re looking for a reading light that reduces eye strain, a device that promotes blood circulation, or a gadget that offers excellent sound quality for audiobooks and calls, ErgoRead offers it all. It’s a comprehensive gadget that enhances the reading experience while providing comfort and convenience.

