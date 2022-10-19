UK iPad Pro prices increase 25 percent

The iPad Pro price in the UK has increased significantly, Apple announced its new iPad Pro models yesterday, and the pricing of the devices remains the same in the USA, but the UK price of the tablets has increased by 25 percent.

Before the new iPad Pro tablets were announced yesterday, the 11-inch iPad Pro started at £719, and the 12.9-inch model started at £999.

With the launch of the new M2 iPad Pro, the price of these new tablets is now 25 percent more in the UK than the previous models.

The 11-inch iPad Pro now costs £899 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro now costs a massive £1,249, both models are now 25 percent more expensive that their predecessors.

The pound has dropped against the dollar recently, and although it has recovered slightly, this could be one of the reasons for the UK iPad Pro price to be increased.

Apple is also increasing the prices of a number of its other devices in the UK, the iPad Air now costs £669, it was previously available for £669. The iPad Mini has also increased from £479 to £569.

Apple has also increased the prices of the Apple AirTag, a single device now costs £35, it was previously available for £29. A pack of four AirTags now costs £119 and it was previously available for £99.

Whether or not these price increases will have any effect on Apple’s sales in the UK remains to be seen, £1249 for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro is quite a large price increase.

