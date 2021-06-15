UK CMA to look into Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems

The UK CMA (Competitions and Markets Authority) has announced that they will look into the mobile ecosystems of Apple and Google.

The study into Apple and Google will look at whether iOS and Android which are the two dominant mobile platforms could be resulting in consumers loosing out.

Mobile ecosystems’ refers to this collection of gateways through which consumers can access a variety of products, content and services, such as music, TV and video streaming, as well as fitness tracking, shopping and banking. These products also include other technology and devices such as smart speakers, smart watches, home security and lighting (which mobiles can connect to and control).

The CMA is looking into whether the two firms’ control over mobile ecosystems is stifling competition across a range of digital markets. The CMA is concerned this could lead to reduced innovation across the sector and consumers paying higher prices for devices and apps, or for other goods and services due to higher advertising prices.

It will be interesting to find out what the out come of this investigation into both Google and Apple will be, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source CMA

