UK CMA investigating Apple and Google’s mobile browsers dominance

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it is launching an investigation into Apple and Google’s dominance with mobile browsers.

The CMA has also revealed that they will be investigating cloud gaming as well, you can see more details below about the investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority consulted on launching a market investigation alongside its Mobile Ecosystem Market Study report, which found that Apple and Google have an effective duopoly on mobile ecosystems that allows them to exercise a stranglehold over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices.

Browsers are one of the most important and widely used apps on mobile devices. Most people use their browser at least daily to access online content such as information, news, videos and shopping. 97% of all mobile web browsing in the UK in 2021 happens on browsers powered by either Apple’s or Google’s browser engine, so any restrictions on these engines can have a major impact on users’ experiences.

Computer games are a multi-billion pound industry in the UK, played by millions of people. There are already more than 800,000 users of cloud gaming services in the UK but restrictions on their distribution on mobile devices could hamper growth in this sector, meaning UK gamers miss out.

You can see the full press release from the UK CMA over at their website at the link below, it will be interesting to see the outcome of the investigation.

Source Gov UK

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa





