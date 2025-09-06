New UGREEN MagFlow Series Chargers & World’s first batch 25W Qi2 Certified Power Bank

UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics trusted by over 200 million users since 2012, has officially launched its new MagFlow Series of magnetic wireless chargers. The launch, beginning on September 5th 2025, introduces three innovative products designed to meet the growing demand for faster, safer, and more convenient charging: the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank, the MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, and the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger.

This series marks an important milestone in wireless charging. The MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is one of the world’s first power bank to be officially certified under the Qi2 25W standard by the Wireless Power Consortium. This means it delivers the full 25W wireless charging performance promised by Qi2 25W while ensuring reliable compatibility and safety across multiple devices. For UGREEN, it also represents a new era in innovation and user-focused design.

Why Qi2 25W Certification Matters

The Qi2 25W standard represents the next generation of wireless charging. It builds on Apple’s MagSafe architecture and sets higher benchmarks for power delivery, magnetic strength, and safety.

Higher power limits for faster and more consistent charging

for faster and more consistent charging Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) ensures precise alignment and reliable charging

ensures precise alignment and reliable charging Improved safety and thermal management for device and user protection

for device and user protection Cross-device compatibility across iPhone, Samsung, and other Qi2 25W-enabled devices

The MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is one of the world’s first models with Qi2 25W certification, UGREEN has positioned itself as a pioneer in next-generation charging technology. Consumers gain not only faster charging but also the reassurance of safety standards and wider compatibility.

UGREEN MagFlow : Magnetic Power Bank (10,000mAh, 25W)

The MagFlow is designed for people who need reliable portable power. Its 10,000mAh dual-cell battery provides enough capacity to charge an iPhone multiple times during the day, and the 25W Qi2 wireless standard ensures that charging is both fast and consistent. With its secure magnetic hold, you can continue using your phone while it charges without worrying about interruptions.

The built-in USB-C cable doubles as a carry strap, reducing clutter and making it more convenient to carry around. The power bank supports 30W two-way PD charging, meaning you can not only fast-charge your devices but also recharge the power bank itself in just two hours. A real-time digital display keeps you informed of remaining power, giving you confidence that you won’t run out of charge when you need it most.

This model is particularly useful for business travelers, commuters, and anyone who spends long hours away from power outlets. Whether you are catching a train, flying across continents, or working in a café, the MagFlow power bank 25W gives you freedom from cable chaos.

Beyond convenience, the MagFlow power bank 25W also provides peace of mind. The 9N magnetic grip ensures your phone stays in place, even if you are moving around. No more worrying about your phone slipping off a charging pad while you’re watching a film on the plane or scrolling through emails on the go. With the ability to charge up to three devices simultaneously, it also saves space in your bag by replacing the need to carry multiple chargers.

Launch Prices:

UGREEN MagFlow : 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (25W)

The MagFlow 2-in-1 25W Charger balances portability with versatility. It is a compact foldable charger that transforms into a cube shape when not in use, making it easy to slip into a bag or pocket. When unfolded, it delivers 25W Qi2 wireless charging for iPhone 16 and 17 Series, along with 5W charging for AirPods. It even includes a 5W USB-C port for topping up your Apple Watch, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 25W Charger includes 16 Apple-standard magnets that provide around 7N of holding force, ensuring a reliable magnetic grip. The stand supports 360° horizontal rotation and 70° vertical tilt, making it ideal for streaming videos or video calls while charging. Apple StandBy support ensures charging animations display clearly, enhancing the user experience.

Durability has also been built into the design. A zinc alloy hinge, fire-retardant PC materials, and a weighted base ensure stability and safety. Thermal Guard™ technology prevents overheating and automatically manages charging to keep devices safe.

This charger is designed for people who value portability without compromising functionality. It is perfect for remote workers, students, and frequent travelers. If you are someone who likes to watch content on your phone while it charges, or you need a device that slips easily into a laptop bag, the MagFlow 2-in-1 25W is an excellent choice.

The 2-in-1 design makes it especially suitable for daily commuters. Instead of carrying multiple charging bricks and cables, one device is all you need to keep your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch powered throughout the day. It simplifies your routine and helps you stay productive, wherever you are.

Launch Prices:

UGREEN MagFlow : 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger (25W)

The MagFlow 3-in-1 25W Charger is a desktop powerhouse designed to eliminate clutter while keeping all your Apple devices charged at once. Supporting iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, it is the ultimate solution for a tidy and efficient workspace. The iPhone module provides 25W charging for the iPhone 16 and 15W for iPhone 12–15.

The MagFlow 3-in-1 Charger doubles as a productivity stand, with multi-angle support for 360° horizontal and 70° vertical use. Foldable charging modules collapse neatly into the base, creating a compact form factor that is easy to store or pack for travel. Apple StandBy mode support ensures that users can view their widgets, notifications, and charging status at a glance.

Built for long-term reliability, the W711 incorporates heat-resistant PC material, a weighted base to prevent tipping, and advanced Thermal Guard™ protection with NTC sensors and metal heat sinks. It is a practical yet elegant addition to any desk setup.

For professionals working from home or in an office, this charger reduces cable clutter and improves workflow. Imagine arriving at your desk, placing your iPhone on the stand, and instantly seeing your calendar, weather, and reminders displayed in StandBy mode, while your AirPods and Apple Watch charge quietly alongside. It transforms charging from a background task into a seamless part of your daily routine. This model launches on September 5th, 2025.

Prices:

Wireless Charging for iPhone 16 and Beyond

The timing of the MagFlow Series is no accident. With the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 expected to expand support for Qi2 25W wireless charging, UGREEN’s new lineup is already future-proofed. At the same time, MagFlow is not limited to Apple users. Thanks to Qi2 25W certification, the series also supports a wide range of other smartphones from leading brands such as Samsung and Google. This ensures that whether you use the latest iPhone or a flagship Android device, MagFlow delivers maximum performance today while remaining fully compatible with tomorrow’s devices.

Magnetic Charging vs Traditional Cables

Magnetic wireless charging offers several clear advantages over cables. It reduces wear on charging ports, eliminates the mess of tangled wires, and allows you to continue using your phone hands-free while it charges. For busy professionals, this means taking video calls while charging. For families, it means placing a device on the charger by the bedside without fumbling for cords in the dark. It is not just a technical upgrade; it is a lifestyle improvement.

UGREEN’s Commitment to Reliability and Innovation

UGREEN has built its reputation by creating products that blend innovative engineering with practical reliability. Since 2012, the company has supported users at home, in the office, and on the road with solutions that address everyday challenges. With more than 200 million users worldwide, UGREEN continues to refine its approach to design, focusing on customer needs rather than unnecessary complexity.

The MagFlow Series demonstrates this philosophy in action. Each product addresses specific scenarios:

Travel: The MagFlow power bank 25W provides portable power without the need for messy cables.

The MagFlow power bank 25W provides portable power without the need for messy cables. Office: The MagFlow 3-in-1 25W Charger doubles as a charging hub and productivity stand.

The MagFlow 3-in-1 25W Charger doubles as a charging hub and productivity stand. Home: The MagFlow 2-in-1 Charger delivers compact convenience for daily charging needs.

The Smarter Choice for Wireless Charging

The launch of the UGREEN MagFlow Series on September 5th 2025 marks the next chapter in wireless charging. With the MagFlow power bank 25W as the world’s pioneering Qi2 25W certified power bank and the supporting MagFlow 2-in-1 and MagFlow 3-in-1 chargers, UGREEN has created a lineup that blends speed, safety, portability, and usability.

Whether you are traveling, working, or relaxing at home, the MagFlow Series offers a smarter choice for powering your devices. By combining future-proof standards, thermal safety features, and user-driven design, UGREEN is shaping the future of wireless charging.

Discover more and shop now through the official links above.



