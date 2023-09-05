Ugreen Introduces its Most Powerful, Multiport 300W GaN Desktop Charger to the Nexode Family

Sponsored:

Expanding on its established history of high-speed power delivery and safe charging, Ugreen announced its newest member of the well-received Nexode Charger family: the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger. Keeping to the visual aesthetic of previous Nexode chargers, the 300W is a space gray with matte black faces on the front, rear and bottom of the body. This desktop charger is capable of providing 140 watts to a dedicated fast-charging port along with fast charging multiple devices simultaneously. The Nexode 300W utilizes PD3.1 and the combination of GaN and SiC components for efficient, high-speed charging with four USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

Ugreen’s Nexode Chargers are notable for their sleek design, high-speed charging performance, and convenient size. In 2022, the release of the Nexode 140 introduced the latest in charging protocols (PD3.1) and coupled with a dedicated 140-watt port, the Nexode 140 was and still is a unique, three-port charger. The Nexode 300 is designed to incorporate those unique features in a five port, desktop tower charger.

Multi-Port GaN Charging

Ugreen’s first 300-watt five-port GaN Charger has a single, dedicated 140-watt output port for high-powered laptops and other devices. The 300W is developed for multiple devices, allowing users to fast charge multiple laptops simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple chargers on a shared space or desktop.

PD3.1 Equals High-Speed Charging

Each Nexode 300W Desktop Charge comes equipped with PD3.1 charging protocols that provide high-speed charging support and a wide range of voltage applicability to a larger variety of devices. This will mean faster charging speeds and more power to devices, with the added benefits of reduction in usage difficulty, clutter, and waste.

A Greener Approach to Charging

With Navitas Semiconductor GaN powered integrated circuits, the switch from older, legacy silicon chips is not only a healthier choice for device battery longevity, it’s also a cleaner choice for the environment. With the GaNFast-powered ICs, the Nexode 300W will effectively reduce carbon emissions by up to 30 percent and will remove an estimated 2.0Gtons of CO 2 by 2050*.

*Data collected by Navitas Semiconductor.

Unrivaled Safety to Compliment High-Speed Charging

The built-in Thermal GuardTM system provides intelligent temperature monitoring, taking 6000 temperature readings each minute in real time. This system is meant to keep devices protected from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. Additionally, the Nexode 300W is encased in a sturdy, fire-resistant, and flame-retardant PVC shell giving added fire protection and drop resistance.

Pricing & Availability

Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger is available for purchase starting today, September 5th, for $269 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £269.99, and €269.99 on Amazon EU.

About Nexode Chargers:

The Nexode series are high-end chargers that offer better heat dissipation, smaller size, and lower energy consumption, among other high-quality features. Learn more on Amazon.

About Ugreen:

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories. For more information please visit www.ugreen.com.

PR Contact:

Pr@Ugreen.com

