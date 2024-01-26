Two Toyota GR Yaris Special Editions launched

Toyota is launching two special edition versions of the Toyota GR Yaris and these new models are inspired by its world champion drivers, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä and they come with a range of upgrades over the standard cars.

Both vehicles feature the most recent iteration of the GR Yaris’ 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. This advanced powertrain delivers 280 DIN horsepower and 390 Nm of torque. Additionally, they are equipped with a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (6iMT) for an enhanced driving experience.

The new models have been developed from concept versions which were shown at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, under the supervision of Ogier, who won two of his eight WRC driver’s titles with TGR-WRT, in 2020 and 2021, and Rovanperä, the winner in 2022 and 2023.

Their creation has been inspired by the desire of Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyoda – alias “Morizo” – to express his respect and gratitude to the drivers “who hone and grow our cars in rallies” and to the teams, the rally organisers and the sport’s fans.

In each car the “Gravel” and “Track” modes featured on the standard GR Yaris have been replaced with settings reprogrammed to reflect each driver’s personal preferences for handling and performance. In addition, each of the special versions has distinctive new exterior and interior styling features.

You can find out more details about the two new special edition versions of the Toyota GR Yaris over at the Toyota website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for these new models.

Source Toyota



