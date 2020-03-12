Twitter makes its mandatory for all employees to wok from home

Twitter has announced that it is making it mandatory for all of its employees to work from home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is looking to make sure its employees are safe during the outbreak and this applies to all of them globally.

Our top priority remains the health and safety of our Tweeps, and we also have a responsibility to support our communities, those who are vulnerable, and the healthcare providers who are on the front lines of this pandemic. To continue this push, we are moving beyond our earlier guidance of “strongly encouraging work from home” provided on March 2 and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home.

We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.

The company has also said that it will continue to lay all of its contractors, vendors and hourly workers during the outbreak. You can find out more details over at their website at the link below.

Source Twitter

