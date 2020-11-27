Twitch launches generic two-factor authentication (2FA) support

The Amazon owned game streaming service Twitch has this week announced it is rolling out support for generic authentication applications for two-factor authentication (2FA). You can now use the app or password manager of your choice to keep your account secure. Twitch has also announced that you will receive six exclusive emotes just for enabling 2FA on your account.

” Twitch offers two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your account from unauthorized logins. Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) means two different methods of verification will be required to log in to your Twitch account: your password and your mobile phone. If your password is compromised, your account will be inaccessible without the unique code sent to your phone.

You will be required to enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) before you can begin broadcasting on Twitch. Upon enablement of 2FA, you will be rewarded with exclusive emotes!”

To learn more about setting up Two-Factor Authentication for your Twitch account, jump over to the official Twitch help site by following the link below. To begin set-up of Two-Factor Authentication your email tied to your Twitch account must be verified.

Source : Twitch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals