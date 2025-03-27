Twelve South AirFly Pro 2 Launched: Redefining In-Flight Audio

A Bluetooth audio adapter is a compact, versatile device that enables users to connect their wireless headphones or speakers to audio sources that lack built-in Bluetooth functionality. These adapters have become increasingly popular in recent years as they provide a seamless way to enjoy wireless audio on a wide range of devices, including in-flight entertainment systems, gym equipment, older media players, and even classic gaming consoles. By bridging the gap between legacy audio equipment and modern wireless technology, Bluetooth audio adapters like the Twelve South AirFly Pro 2 offer users unparalleled flexibility and convenience in their audio experience.

Key Features of the AirFly Pro 2

The Twelve South AirFly Pro 2 is an innovative Bluetooth audio adapter that takes the success of its predecessor to new heights. With a host of innovative features and improvements, this device is designed to provide users with the ultimate wireless audio experience. One of the most notable upgrades is the inclusion of dedicated pairing buttons, which allow forthe effortless connection of one or two sets of headphones. This feature is particularly useful for couples or friends who wish to share their audio experience without disturbing others around them.

In addition to its enhanced pairing capabilities, the AirFly Pro 2 also features aptX™ technology, which ensures crystal-clear audio quality with minimal latency. This advanced audio codec is a catalyst for those who demand the highest level of sound fidelity, whether they’re watching a movie, listening to music, or gaming on the go.

Another standout feature of the AirFly Pro 2 is its quick-access volume and mute controls. These intuitive controls allow users to make instant sound adjustments without the need to fumble with their connected device, providing a more seamless and immersive audio experience. Moreover, with an impressive 25-hour battery life, the AirFly Pro 2 is a reliable companion for even the longest flights or most intense gym sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The Twelve South AirFly Pro 2 is now available for purchase at a competitive price point of £59.99. Customers can order the device directly from the Twelve South website, ensuring a smooth and secure transaction. For those who prefer to shop on Amazon UK, the AirFly Pro 2 will be available starting in early April, providing an additional convenient option for buyers. Furthermore, the device will also be sold through Apple starting in June, catering to the needs of Apple enthusiasts and those who value the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.

At launch, the AirFly Pro 2 is offered in a sleek white color option, which complements the clean, modern aesthetic of many popular wireless headphones and speakers. However, for those who prefer a more personalized look, Twelve South has announced plans to release the device in blue and black variants later this year. This expanded color range will give users the opportunity to choose an AirFly Pro 2 that best suits their individual style and preferences.

Specifications

Effortless Bluetooth pairing with dedicated Pair 1 and Pair 2 buttons, allowing for quick and easy connection of one or two headphones for shared listening experiences.

aptX™ technology ensures high-quality audio clarity and minimal latency, delivering a superior wireless audio experience for music, movies, and gaming.

Quick-access volume and mute controls provide instant sound adjustments, allowing users to fine-tune their audio without the need to interact with their connected device.

Over 25 hours of battery life with a clear battery indicator light, ensuring that the AirFly Pro 2 remains a reliable companion for extended use.

Can be used as an AUX-IN adapter for connecting phones to vehicles, expanding the device’s versatility beyond traditional wireless audio applications.

Includes a stylish travel bag and USB-C charging cable, making it easy to store and charge the device on the go.

Available in white at launch, with blue and black options coming soon, allowing users to choose a color that best matches their personal style and preferences.

Summary

For those who find the Twelve South AirFly Pro 2 intriguing, there are several related areas worth exploring. One such area is the realm of wireless audio solutions for home entertainment systems. As more and more people embrace the convenience and flexibility of wireless technology, products like the AirFly Pro 2 can help bridge the gap between older home audio equipment and modern wireless headphones or speakers.

Another area of interest is the technology behind aptX™, the advanced audio codec used by the AirFly Pro 2. By learning more about aptX™ and its benefits, users can gain a deeper appreciation for the high-quality audio experience provided by this device and other products that incorporate this technology.

Finally, those who enjoy the AirFly Pro 2 may also be interested in discovering other travel-friendly tech accessories. From compact power banks to noise-canceling headphones, there is a wide range of products designed to enhance the mobile experience for frequent flyers, commuters, and adventurers alike.

Source TwelveSouth



