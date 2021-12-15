Twelve South launches new StayGo Mini USB-C Hub

Twelve South has added a new USB-C hub to its StayGo range with the launch of the new StayGo Mini USB-C hub.

The StayGo Mini USB-C Hub comes with four additional ports, these include a headphone jack, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI.

Twelve South, an innovative Apple accessories designer, today introduces the StayGo Mini USB-C Hub. StayGo Mini provides four additional ports including a headphone jack, USB-A, USB-C (for pass through power) and HDMI port so that users can easily connect and power their most essential accessories. Being able to easily access external hard drives, connect a display, use a keyboard or Magic Trackpad and other peripherals using StayGo Mini will make editing video, photos or polishing presentations on iPad Air, iPad Pro or MacBook much more convenient and efficient.



iPads are fantastic multimedia tools but there are limitations when it comes to connecting accessories to them. StayGo Mini solves this by giving users four neatly arranged ports for must-have accessories, like studio headphones, a display or a keyboard. StayGo Mini is also perfect for MacBook users wanting to connect a back-up hard drive, USB drive, external display or other peripherals to their device.

You can find out more details about the new Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C hub over at the Twelve South website at the link below. The new StayGo Mini is now available in the UK for £54.99 from Amazon.

Source Twelve South

