tvOS 14.7 beta 4 released to developers

We have seen a number of new betas from Apple this week and now we have a new one for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.7 beta 4 which was released yesterday.

The tvOS 14.7 beta 4 software has been released to developers along with iOS 14.7 beta 4, watchOS 7.6 beta 4 and macOS big Sur 11.5 beta 4.

The new beta of Apple’s tvOS 14.7 mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, there do not appear to be many new features in this release. The lastest beta of Apple’s tvOS 15.7 comes a couple of weeks after the previous version.

This will be one of the final releases of tvOS 14 as Apple is now working on tvOS 15 which is currently in beta. We are expecting Apple to release their tvOS 15 software some time in September along with the iOS 15 software update.

We are expecting Apple to release their tvOS 14.7 software update some time in July along with the new iPadOS 14.7 and iOS 14.7 software updates. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new tvOS update will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

