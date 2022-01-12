Developer 40 Giants Entertainment has this week started taking preorders for their new turn-based tactical role-playing game Reverie Knights Tactics. Now available for digital preorder and pre-download on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S the new RPG with strategic battles features an isometric grid layout and every decision you make can alter the story and the way you configure your characters. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Reverie Knights Tactics previously launched on PC and available via Steam.

Features of the Reverie Knights Tactics turn-based tactical RPG game include:

Beautiful Hand Drawn Art: Meticulous multilayer artwork from pencil sketch to full detail color.

Decision-driven Storyline: Make decisions through your quest, affecting the story and other characters` reactions.

Character Customization: Customize character`s performance attributes, skills, and accessories for heightened abilities!

Item Crafting: Collect powerful items as you explore the world and discover combinations to create new items.

Battle Phases: React to your opponent’s strategy and come up with the perfect tactic every turn, challenging you to think ahead.

Interactive Battle Scenarios: Manipulate parts of the battle environments, and use scenario effects to your advantage!

Multiple Battle Grids: Each battle contains a different isometric grid, making every battle an unique experience.

“Embark on an expedition to find Lennorien, the long lost elvian city to save your loved ones, while fighting the goblin menace that spread terror across the continent! Lead your party of heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities and skills, allowing you to use multiple battle strategies to defeat your enemies. Discover a fantasy world featuring deep map and scenario exploration in an epic adventure, visual novel style! Craft new items and accessories from the treasures you collect and use them as tactical advantage every time you configure your characters.”

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

