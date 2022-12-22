OTTO modern Turkish coffee pot hits Kickstarter

If you enjoy drinking Turkish coffee would like to start, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the OTTO. A modern Turkish coffeepot that is available in three different colours and offers a volume of 550 mL or 18.5 ounces. Designed and created by serial Kickstarter entrepreneur Anze Miklavec based in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The OTTO creates a unique flow inside the pot extracting flavours much more intensely. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its design and brewing functionality.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $44 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The secret to more flavor hides in water slowly heating up to the end temperature. Mixed with finely ground coffee, it heats up and creates a unique flow inside the pot. This way flavors are extracted much more intensely, leading to a cup full of flavor. After you pour coffee in your cup, let the grounds settle for 2 minutes. The settling period at the end is important to reach a nice smooth cup of coffee.”

Modern Turkish coffee pot

“Turkish coffee is one of the oldest brewing methods going back to the 14th Century in the Ottoman empire (hence the name – OTTO). It is traditionally prepared in a special pot called ibrik or çezve, traditionally made of copper or tin. Our aim was to bring Turkish coffee a new contemporary look: a coffee pot that pays hommage to one of the most iconic coffee brewing methods in the world and looks cool enough to have it on display in a modern kitchen.”

With the assumption that the OTTO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the OTTO modern Turkish coffee pot project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the modern Turkish coffee pot, jump over to the official OTTO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

