Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V unveiled

Toyota has added a new model to its Hilux range with the launch of the new Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V, the car is designed to offer improved performance and smoother driving in off-road and urban areas.

The car is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and a 48V hybrid system and this new model will be available in Europe in 2024, you can see more information about the car below.

The invincible Hilux has become renowned for its Quality, Durability and Reliability (QDR) since its launch in Japan in 1968, becoming one of Toyota’s most recognisable workhorse vehicles and an iconic dual use vehicle, at home, around town and in its element on the world’s toughest terrains.

By adding a hybrid 48V system, Toyota strengthens its inclusive multi-technology pathway approach to carbon neutrality. Toyota believes that all customers need a variety of affordable and practical options, including for commercial and off-road vehicles.

Featuring the familiar iconic Hilux look and available exclusively in Double Cab format, the Hilux Hybrid 48V makes a forceful impression with its bold three-dimensional grille and front bumper, emphasising the pick-up’s strong, rugged stance.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V over at Toyota at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, it will be available in. Europe in the middle of next year.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals