JLab Epic Lab Edition true wireless earphones

JLab has unveiled its latest offering, the Epic Lab Edition true wireless earphones. These earbuds are not just another pair on the market; they are a testament to the company’s commitment to quality and innovation. With a price tag of £199.99, they are positioned as a premium option for those who take their listening seriously. Available for purchase through JLab, Amazon, and Argos, these earphones are already making waves among discerning audiophiles.

The Epic Lab Edition earphones are a cut above the rest, thanks to their hybrid dual-driver design. This design ensures that every note and nuance in your music is delivered with clarity and depth. The sound quality is further refined by the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve, which brings an expanded treble range to the forefront, catering to those who crave a detailed and vibrant audio profile.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Active noise cancelling technology is one of the standout features of these earphones. It allows users to immerse themselves in their music by effectively reducing unwanted background noise. This feature is a boon for anyone looking to escape into their favorite tunes without the distractions of the outside world.

True wireless earphones

For those who are particular about the quality of their audio, the Epic Lab Edition earphones support Hi-Res Audio and spatial audio. This means listeners can enjoy a rich, three-dimensional soundscape that brings their music to life. Whether you’re listening to a live recording or a studio album, these earphones promise an experience that is as close to real as it gets.

Connectivity is also a breeze with the Epic Lab Edition earphones. They come equipped with Bluetooth LE, ensuring a stable and energy-efficient connection to both Android and iOS devices. The earphones support high-resolution audio codecs, which means that the sound quality is maintained at its highest level, no matter the source.

For those who like to have control over their listening experience, the JLab App is a valuable tool. It allows users to customize noise cancelling levels and EQ presets to their liking. This level of personalization means that whether you prefer a bass-heavy sound or a more balanced profile, you can adjust the earphones to suit your preferences.

Battery life is a crucial factor for any wireless device, and the Epic Lab Edition earphones excel in this area. They come with a wireless charging case that provides convenience and ensures that your earphones are always ready to go. The dual connect feature is another practical addition, allowing each earbud to be used independently. This is particularly useful for those who need to stay aware of their surroundings or want to extend the battery life even further.

Switching between devices can often be a hassle, but the Bluetooth multipoint connections on these earphones make it seamless. This feature is perfect for those who use multiple devices throughout the day and need their earphones to keep up.

Durability is another key aspect of the Epic Lab Edition earphones. With an IP55 rating, they are resistant to dust and water, which means they can withstand the rigors of daily use. Whether you’re caught in the rain or sweating it out at the gym, these earphones are built to last. And for added peace of mind, JLab offers a 2-year warranty.

Specifications :

Battery life: 56+ hours playtime (13+ hours in each earbud) 36+ total hours playtime (9+ hours in each earbud) with ANC activated

Dual connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Bluetooth LE Audio with USB-C dongle

Bluetooth multipoint connects to multiple devices

Spatial Audio Compatible with applications such as Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic

Hi-Res Audio LDAC (Android) or AAC (iOS) or LC3 (with compatible devices)

Smart Active Noise Cancelling with 3 noise control modes

Touch controls and optional wear detect auto play/pause feature

Microphone: 3 MEMS (each earbud) -38 dB +/- 1 dB

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.3

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Codecs: ACC / LDAC / SBC / LC3

Drivers: Dual design, with a Knowles Balanced Armature Driver and a second 10 mm dynamic driver in each earbud

20-40 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16 Ω

Output: 98 +/-3 dB

Earbud battery: 85 mAh lithium polymer Earbud charge time: 2 hours (in case) Quick Charge: 15 mins of charging = 1 hour battery life

Charging case battery: 820mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

Charging: Wireless or via USB-C to USB-C cable

IP Rating: 55

Three sets of gel eartips and three sets of JLab Cloud Foam

Google Fast Pair

Total weight: 76.3 grams (including USB-C dongle in case) Earbuds: 5.5 grams each Dongle weight: 1.9 grams Case only: 63.5 grams 25.1 grams (earbuds + case)

Dimensions: Single earbud: 0.92″ L x 1.05″ D x 0.73″ H Case: 2.71″ L x 1.06″ D x 1.63″ H 2-year warranty



The JLab Epic Lab Edition earphones are more than just a listening device; they are an ally for anyone who values exceptional sound quality and practical features. They strike the perfect balance between advanced audio technology and user-friendly design. Whether you’re an audiophile with a keen ear for detail or an everyday listener who appreciates a premium audio experience, these earphones are sure to impress. With their robust build and cutting-edge features, the Epic Lab Edition earphones are poised to set a new benchmark for true wireless earbuds in the market.



