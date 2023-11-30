Savitech LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth audio transmitter

The audio technology landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter by Savitech, a leading innovator in the realm of audio technology. This revolutionary device aims to redefine wireless audio transmission by setting a new standard for audio clarity and fidelity across a variety of electronic devices.

At the heart of the LHDC ONE lies the LHDC, a Hi-Res codec that powers the device. This codec offers an array of advancements that include an unprecedented audio transmission of up to 24-bit/192 kHz, an adaptive data rate that ranges from 128kbps to 1000kbps, and total harmonic distortion as low as -144dB. These features collectively contribute to the LHDC ONE’s ability to deliver high audio transmission, low harmonic distortion, and adaptive data rate, thereby ensuring a superior audio experience for the user.

Savitech LHDC ONE wireless audio transmitter

In addition to these impressive features, the LHDC ONE also brings with it support for LE Audio. This ensures a more power-efficient audio transmission, making it an ideal choice for users who seek a balance between performance and efficiency. The LHDC ONE is designed to be compatible with a wide range of operating systems. Whether it’s Android, iOS, Windows, or Mac, users can expect a streamlined audio experience thanks to the device’s USB-C connection. This universal compatibility further enhances the device’s appeal, making it a versatile choice for audio enthusiasts.

Bluetooth 5.3

One of the standout features of the LHDC ONE is its low latency audio transmission. With a latency as low as 80 milliseconds, users can hear and react in near-real time. This is particularly beneficial for gamers and streamers who require a seamless audio experience.

Savitech is launching the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter on Kickstarter, with a starting price of just $30 USD. This competitive pricing strategy is aimed at making high-resolution audio more accessible to audio enthusiasts worldwide. The Kickstarter campaign has a funding goal of $1000, a testament to Savitech’s commitment to bringing this innovative product to the market.

Analog and mixed signal

The team behind the LHDC ONE comprises experienced analog and mixed signal integrated circuit design experts from Savitech. Their collective expertise and dedication have been instrumental in carefully designing the LHDC ONE to broaden the audience for high-resolution audio. As the developer of the LHDC codec, Savitech is committed to providing top-notch support to users throughout their audio journey. This commitment is reflected in the high-quality performance and features of the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter.

For more information about Savitech and the LHDC ONE Hi-Res Bluetooth Audio Transmitter, prospective users and audio enthusiasts are invited to visit the Kickstarter campaign page from November 28th. This will provide an in-depth look at the device’s features, capabilities, and potential impact on the world of audio technology.



