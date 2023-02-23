final ZE8000 true wireless earphones unveiled

This week Japanese audio specialists final have unveiled their new flagship true wireless earphones in the form of the final ZE8000. Announcing that they will be available to purchase from today in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States priced at £299, €329 or $349 depending on your location. the earphones feature for listening modes in the form of Noise Cancelling Mode – Eliminates ambient noise and allows users to concentrate on the music, Wind-Cut Mode – Significantly eliminates wind noise captured by the microphones when there is a lot of ambient air movement, Ambient Sound Mode – Seamlessly blends music and ambient sound, allowing users to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music and Voice Through Mode – Ambient sound is prioritized over music, allowing for clear conversations without removing the earphones from the ears.

Other features and specifications include a PRO Equalizer that allows users to make adjustments onto the sound presentation in the most effective way without causing degradation of sound quality, setting up the Volume Step Optimizer to upgrade the smartphone’s volume control, allowing for finer volume adjustment near the preferred volume with greater precision, switching the voice guidance language (Japanese/English), Activating 8K SOUND+ and Easily install firmware updates when available.

“Previously known as final Audio, final are considered one of the most respected brands when it comes to high-end audio, with an extensive history within the audio world starting in Japan and going back as far as 1974, where they first developed their own turntable cartridge; with later releases of original products such as amplifiers and speakers.

Since 2009, final has turned their attention to the world of portable audio, and their most recent flagship releases have influenced the creation and development of the ZE8000. In 2017, final released their D8000 flagship headphone which incorporated their very own planar magnetic technology (AFDS); developed in-house by final engineers. Later in 2019, the A8000 flagship wired earphone was released, utilizing final’s truly pure Beryllium diaphragm driver; again designed and developed in-house. These discoveries have allowed final to foresee the untapped potential of wireless portable audio, and apply their years of development and engineering prowess into creating the flagship ZE8000 true wireless earphones; proudly included within their 8000 series lineup.”

final ZE8000 true wireless earphones

“For the ZE8000, final has developed their new “f-CORE for 8K Sound” ultra-low distortion driver with a large 13 mm diaphragm. This driver is extremely lightweight, using an aluminium-magnesium dome injection molded onto a highly flexible silicone surround, with a floating mechanism used for the voice coils. The impressively low total harmonic distortion (THD) from this driver is unique among other true wireless earphone models, providing the highest precision in digital signal processing results and allowing the fullest possible portrayal of sound texture and detail.”

Source : final





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals