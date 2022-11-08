Sensemore Air ANC wireless earbuds by Creative $80

Creative has launched its new Sensemore Air True wireless earbuds, announcing they are equipped with a wealth of useful features, including Ambient Mode, Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 certification. On a full charge, the wireless earbuds can provide up to 35 hours of total playback. Specifically designed to improve hearing, Sensemore boosts vocals and amplifies sound waves, making sure that each and every sound can be heard louder.

Simply double tap the left earbud to activate the Creative Sensemore Mode or use the companion application that allows you to quickly switch between modes and allows you to personalise just how much you would like to stay connected with your surrounding environment. If you are looking for a little peace and quiet, use the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature to block out distractions and allow you to focus or relax when needed.

“Introducing the Creative Sensemore Air, our lightest and smallest in the True Wireless lineup, designed with a compact clamshell-shaped charging case for your travels. We also debut our newest innovation, the built-in Sensemore technology which serves as a hearing amplifier that helps boost surrounding sound—water drips or a chat in a noisy room—hear the outside world loud and clear!”

Powered by high-performance 6 mm bio-cellulose drivers and expertly tuned for aural pleasure of clean highs, well-balanced mids and immersive bass. Equalizer tuning and preset profiles are conveniently available via the Creative app

Being IPX5 certified, it is sweatproof and suited for various workouts, both indoors and outdoors

Equipped with 4 microphones in total; 2 for background noise filtering in ANC mode; 2 for effective voice pick-up during calls

Fitted with touch control buttons, which can be customized for various functions via the Creative app

Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity

Certified as a SXFI READY headphone so that users get to preview Super X-Fi Spatial Holography, which recreates the soundstage of a premium multi-speaker system, on local content and on new devices that are SXFI READY

“Hear better with our latest TWS, the Creative Sensemore Air, with the newest Sensemore Technology that amplifies sound so everything’s loud and clear. Along with Ambient Mode and Active Noise Cancellation, as well as a compact and lightweight form factor, listen to the world in high-definition, today!”

“Designed to improve hearing, our innovative Sensemore technology boosts vocals and amplifies sound waves, ensuring that each and every sound can be heard louder. In turn, this allows you to communicate and listen to conversations effortlessly, in both quiet and busy environments. As a bonus, when set to a higher intensity, it could even benefit folks with mild hearing deficiencies. Experience a new level of audio clarity and stay connected anytime, anywhere!”

