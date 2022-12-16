Tronsmart Launches Bang SE Party Speaker with 24 Hours of Funny Time

Sponsored:

Features beat-driven light to flare up parties

Tronsmart Bang Series

Enjoy all the Way

Portable Party Speaker for Indoors & Outdoors

Technical Specifications

Tronsmart inherited its reputation from party speakers, the exceptional Bang SE. Being a section of the Tronsmart Bang Series, Bang SE guarantees a 24-hour playtime with a splendid light show.

Tronsmart Bang Series

Tronsmart Bang Series has got an excellent hit on party speakers, which comes with models Bang, Bang Mini and the most attentive one, the Bang SE.

Tailored for outdoor scenarios, the Tronsmart Bang SE has got an impressive 40W bright stereo system output and a very reasonable weight of around 2 kg. Thanks to its two 3,1-inch full-range driver units, it is packed with exceptional sound quality, presenting a loud & crisp sound.

To further expand the sound stage, Tronsmart’s Bluetooth speakers have SoundPulse, which intensifies the sounds reproduced and even brings a bass intensification algorithm that is made to pitch out punchy bass.

Enjoy all the Way

Want to spice up the party with a speaker that can transform the place into a dance floor? The Bang SE Speaker is here to do exactly that! Give life a soundtrack with the Bang SE, and when it is time to bring the fun, people have the sound and light show to get that party started. Built-in handle and detachable strap mean whatever the day has in store for them, people can take the Bang SE with them. From the beach to kitchen, wherever they are, Bang SE brings the music.

Portable Party Speaker for Indoors & Outdoors

Tronsmart innovated the design of its speaker series with the integration of portability, applicability & entertainment. Considering that, nothing is more suitable than Bang SE, which got IPX6 Waterproof for protection against dust, spills or splashes.

Comes with a battery that promises up to 24 hours of playtime, the Bang SE also featured with power bank function, allowing people to charge device if emergent. Furthermore, the stereo pairing makes it an excellent choice for a home audio system, delivering a louder & wider sound field. When it comes to connections, it’s also possible to stream audio from the Aux-in port (3,5mm), TF Cards as well as U-disk. Besides, equipped with the bluetooth 5.3 connection, audio can be streamed from any compatible device. It is still possible to pick up phone calls with the speakerphone function compatible.

Technical Specifications

Model Bang SE Bluetooth Version 5.3 Bluetooth Profile HSP / HFP / A2DP /AVRCP Audio Codec SBC Bluetooth Range Up to 15m/49ft (open area) IP Rating IPX6 Output Power 40W Input Power 5V/2A, via Type-C port Frequency Range 60Hz – 20kHz Battery 8000mAh(7,4V/4000mAh) Playtime(Varied by Volume Level & Audio Content) Up to 24 Hours(Varied by Light Display) Up to 16 Hours(Varied by Light Display) Charging Time ≤5 Hours Dimension 298 x 164.5 x 118.8mm/11.73 x 6.48 x 4.68inch Weight 2.16kg/4.76 lbs

The Bang SE 40W portable party speaker is already available with 22% early-bird discount on Tronsmart website. For more details and the complete range of speakers, please visit its product page.

Disclosure: "This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post."





