Triple display laptop monitor

KYY has launched a pair of new triple display laptop monitors this month in the form of the X90A and X90. Offering an easy way to expand your laptop screen and desktop workspace with two 14-inch 1080p FHD IPS display, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 1:1000 contrast ratio, a 72% NTSC color gamut, a 16.7 million color count, and a 300 nits brightness displays.

“The X90A and X90 models share a key feature, the 1-cable connection. With this feature, users can conveniently connect their laptops to either monitor using a single USB-C cable, simplifying setup and reducing cable clutter. The 1-cable connection ensures seamless integration and enables users to expand their workspace effortlessly.”

Triple display laptop

“One standout feature of both models is the 360° screen rotation, enabling users to effortlessly adjust the angle to their desired orientation. During usage, the screens support a rotation angle of up to 210°, providing flexibility in finding the perfect viewing position for various work and entertainment scenarios. Independent parameter adjustment is also supported on each screen, making it possible to fine-tune settings using the intuitive buttons on the screen panel.”

“However, the X90A model offers additional cross-system compatibility, supporting not only Windows systems but also macOS and Android phone systems (driver installation required). This versatility allows users to connect the X90A to a broader range of devices and operating systems, providing flexibility and convenience in various work and entertainment scenarios.”

X90A Dual Portable Monitor Features:

– One USB-C cable for connection(need driver installation), also comes with a USB-A converter head. Support Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to USB-A connection

– Compatible with Wins/macOS/Android system, with 1 Type-C full function port and 1 Type-C power supply port

– 14” 1080P FHD IPS screen, 16.7M display color, 72% NTSC color gamut, 16:9/4:3 aspect, 300 nits brightness, 60 Hz refresh rate, metal frame

– Support multi modes: extended/mirror/ portrait/ single 2nd screen/ pre mode

– Support 12-16” laptop, independent adjustment for each screen

– 210° rotation for each screen, max 90° kickstand adjustment

X90 Dual Portable Monitor Features:

– One USB-C cable for connection, plug and play, no driver is needed

– Only compatible with Wins system, with 1 Type-C full function port and 1 Type-C power supply port

– 14” 1080P FHD IPS screen, 16.7M display color, 72% NTSC color gamut, 16:9/4:3 aspect, 300 nits brightness, 60 Hz refresh rate, metal frame

– Support multi modes: extended/mirror/ portrait/ single 2nd screen/ pre mode

– Support 12-16” laptop, independent adjustment for each screen

– 210° rotation for each screen, max 90° kickstand adjustment

Source : PR Newswire



