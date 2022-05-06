Trek To Yomi 90 minutes of gameplay on PlayStation 5

If you are interested in learning more about the newly launched indie adventure game Trek To Yomi you might enjoy this 90 minute gameplay video created by the team over at PlayStation Access. Trek To Yomi launched earlier this week on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and takes the form of a single player sides gruelling action game created by the game designers at Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital.

“Trek To Yomi releases today on PS5 & PS4, so we’re jumping in to experience the stylish combat and mythic storytelling. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, protagonist Hiroki must pursue vengeance and make good on a failed promise to his master. Join us for the gruelling, grisly journey as he seeks reprisal. PlayStation Access is the official YouTube channel of PlayStation UK – a vibrant, welcoming community celebrating all things PlayStation. Join us for weekly livestreams, list features and in-depth coverage on all your favourite games.”

Trek To Yomi gameplay

“As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

Trek To Yomi’s theme and narrative are built upon two essential pillars: historical Japan and Shinto mythology. Shinto belief is that gods are present everywhere, they live in every rock, tree or flower, so part of our narrative dives deeper into this belief, telling short tales of our hero Hiroki’s kami ancestor spirits, the various eras of Japan they lived in, and the tragic, violent or otherwise undeserved deaths that mean they now endure a torturous half-life in Yomi.

Often, these stories reflect Hiroki’s journey and his dilemmas – vignettes to aid him in his final decision about the path he will tread.”

Source : Steam

