Treat insomnia with the Sorosis Mini3 sleep aid system

If you struggle to sleep well at night you might be interested in a new sleep system designed to treat insomnia called the Sorosis Mini3, specifically designed to help you fall asleep faster sleep longer and feel refreshed in the morning. Not only that but the unique monitoring system can detect your sleep patterns and possible health issues that may be affecting your sleep.

You are not alone if you suffer from insomnia as research shows that 30%-45% of adults suffer from insomnia, and more than 90% of people have sleep troubles to some extent because they struggle with conditions such as sleep apnea, insomnia, sleep disruption, and from a wide variety of different causes.

Treat insomnia with the Sorosis Mini3

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Sorosis Mini3 sleep aid applies CES (Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation) technology to help to calm your mind. CES is an FDA-approved, drug-free technology that is usually applied in mental health therapy, but we’ve applied it to sleep improvement. By stimulating the cranium and brain with the low-intensity current through your earlobes, CES will cause the brain to restore the various neurochemicals back to pre-stress balance, resulting in a peaceful, centered, and deep healing sleep.”

If the Sorosis Mini3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Sorosis Mini3 insomnia treatment sleep system project view the promotional video below.

“There are many things that can cause sleep problems. Research indicates these reasons will ultimately affect your brain waves. Normal adult brain waves are beta, alpha, theta, and delta waves. If you have trouble falling asleep, it usually means too many beta waves (fast brain waves that keep one awake with mental activity) are present. To fall asleep, your brain should have the proper balance of brain waves.”

“You need a safe, no side-effect, a sleep aid that works! That’s why we made Sorosis Mini3. It uses CES technology, which is approved by FDA and has been shown to resolve sleep issues and psychological problems by many studies.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the insomnia treatment sleep system, jump over to the official Sorosis Mini3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals