VisaPro 160W travel charger and plug adapter

When you’re constantly on the move, keeping your devices charged can be a real challenge. That’s where the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter comes in, offering you a reliable and efficient charging solution no matter where your travels take you. This innovative adapter is packed with features that make it a must-have for any tech-savvy traveler.

The VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter harnesses the power of GaN technology, ensuring that your devices receive a fast and efficient charge every time. With a total output of 160W (140W+20W), you can charge multiple devices simultaneously without sacrificing speed or performance. Imagine being able to charge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and camera all at once, without the need for multiple adapters cluttering up your luggage.

Early bird benefits are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. One of the most impressive aspects of the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter is its versatile output options. With three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and an AC output, you’ll have no trouble finding a compatible port for all your devices.

Whether you’re using the latest Apple MacBook Pro or a trusty old digital camera, this adapter has you covered. You’ll never have to worry about carrying multiple chargers again, as the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter is your one-stop solution for all your charging needs.

Travel Charger & Adapter

Not only is the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter incredibly functional, but it also boasts a sleek and modern Mecha-Style design. Its eye-catching aesthetic will make it a stylish addition to your travel gear, setting you apart from the crowd. You’ll appreciate the attention to detail that has gone into crafting this adapter, from its durable construction to its intuitive layout.

When you’re traveling, the last thing you want to worry about is the safety of your devices. The VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter puts your mind at ease with its comprehensive protection features. Equipped with double fuses, this adapter safeguards your devices against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. You can charge your gadgets with confidence, knowing that they are protected from potential damage.

If the VisaPro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the VisaPro 160W travel charger and plug adapter project glimpse the promotional video below.

One of the most significant advantages of the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter is its global compatibility. With support for a wide voltage range of 100-250v, this adapter is suitable for use in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. Whether you’re exploring the streets of Tokyo, attending a conference in New York, or relaxing on a beach in Bali, you can rely on the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter to keep your devices powered up and ready to go.

In summary, the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter is a game-changer for anyone who values convenience, efficiency, and style when it comes to charging their devices on the go. With its powerful GaN technology, multiple output ports, sleek design, and comprehensive safety features, this adapter is the ultimate travel companion for tech enthusiasts and frequent travelers alike. Say goodbye to the hassle of carrying multiple chargers and adapters, and embrace the simplicity and reliability of the VisaPro 160W Charger & Travel Adapter.

