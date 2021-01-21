Timekettle WT2 earbuds provide real-time 2-way translation

If you are searching for an easy way to translate foreign languages in real time as you are speaking in person, either virtually via online video conferencing services or in person, you may be interested in a new pair of earbuds capable of translating 40 languages in real time.The WT2 earbuds are equipped with dual beamforming microphones and directional voice recognition to focus on the sound of your voice, separating it from other voices nearby.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Timekettle WT2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Timekettle WT2 2-Way Translation Earbuds project watch the promotional video below.

“Introducing the WT2 Edge — the world’s first truly bi-directional simultaneous translation earbuds, translating in real-time as you speak and listen, and delivering what you said to your listener’s ear in as little as 0.5 seconds. With up to 95% accuracy in 40 languages and 93 accents, they’re the ultimate tool for breaking the language barrier — whether you’re closing deals on a video call or sparking a friendship at the hotel bar. No more awkward pauses or interpreters, just fast and accurate translations, so you can immerse yourself in the art of conversation. From board meetings to ordering food at restaurants, speak with confidence without needing a translator. “

To make translations even more accurate, the Edge earbuds use smart noise-reduction to filter out distracting background noises. Making sure your message isn’t muddied by motorcycle traffic and tapping pens. So when you do take the floor to speak your mind, your message comes across loud and clear.

“Until now, translating earbuds were a lot like old walkie talkies. Only one person could speak at a time, while everyone else waited their turn to chime in. The translations worked. But the conversation was anything but natural. “

“With the WT2 Edge, it’s always your turn to speak. The Edge is the first pair of earbuds to offer true bi-directional simultaneous translation, meaning you can speak and hear other people’s translations at the same time – the way conversations were meant to be. No more awkward pauses to wait for your long-winded partner to finish. So your conversations flow naturally, from ear to ear. “

Source : Indiegogo

