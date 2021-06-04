Track only BMW M4 GT3 now available to buy for €415,000

BMW is now taking orders on the track only BMW M4 GT3 and the car will cost €415,000, it is designed for race teams and it will take part in its first race on the 26th of June.

The car will take part in round four of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) later this month, the car some with some serious performance.

“The development work on the BMW M4 GT3 is now on the finishing straight, and the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring is the perfect stage on which to present the car in its BMW M Motorsport design and thus to herald the final phase leading up to the first race outings,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “The new BMW M4 Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 – 9.9 l/100 km acc. WLTP, 10.2 l/100 km acc. NEDC; CO 2 emissions combined: 233 – 227 g/km acc. WLTP, 234 g/km acc. NEDC) provides the perfect basis for the BMW M4 GT3, whose engine was designed from the outset for use at the racetrack. This underlines how road car and race car development always go hand in hand at BMW M GmbH. The new car offers state-of-the-art technology, thanks to our technology partners. They are among the best in their respective fields, and we are delighted to have them supporting us on the development of the BMW M4 GT3 with their specific know-how and areas of expertise. That is the perfect basis for a successful new race car.”

The new M4 GT3 is powered by a 3.0 litre twin turbo straight six engine that produces up to 590 horsepower.

You can find out more information about the new BMW M4 GT3 over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals