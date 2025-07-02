Toyota’s Best Race, Rally & Road Cars To Appear at Goodwood

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) is set to showcase its unparalleled motorsport legacy at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. From dominating the World Rally Championship (WRC) to pioneering sustainable technologies, TGR exemplifies how motorsport innovation translates into exceptional road cars. The festival will feature an impressive lineup of Toyota’s race, rally, and road cars, including the GR Yaris Rally1, GR DKR Hilux EVO, and the innovative GR LH2 Racing Concept.

Toyota’s commitment to motorsport is more than just competition; it’s a proving ground for developing high-performance vehicles. The GR Yaris Aero Performance, for instance, is a testament to how Toyota applies its motorsport expertise to create thrilling road cars. With aerodynamic upgrades and rally-inspired features, this car bridges the gap between the track and the street, offering drivers an exhilarating experience.

The festival will also showcase Toyota’s rich motorsport history, featuring iconic vehicles such as the Celica ST185, a classic all-wheel-drive rally car that clinched the championship in 1993. This car serves as a reminder of Toyota’s long-standing success in rallying and its influence on the development of high-performance road cars.

Pushing the Boundaries of Sustainable Motorsport

In addition to celebrating its past achievements, Toyota Gazoo Racing is also focused on the future of motorsport. The GR LH2 Racing Concept, a hydrogen combustion engine-powered vehicle based on the GR010 Hybrid hypercar, showcases Toyota’s commitment to carbon-neutral racing. This groundbreaking concept demonstrates how Toyota is exploring alternative fuel sources to reduce the environmental impact of motorsport while maintaining high-performance standards.

The festival will also feature the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux, a British-built prototype that explores the potential of hydrogen fuel cell technology in commercial vehicles. This innovative project highlights Toyota’s dedication to developing sustainable mobility solutions across various sectors, from motorsport to everyday transportation.

Pricing and Availability

The GR Yaris Aero Performance will soon be available for customers to order, with pricing details expected to be announced closer to its release. The car’s customizable aero package, including an adjustable rear wing and rally-style handbrake, ensures it caters to driving enthusiasts seeking a unique, high-performance vehicle. Visitors to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, held from July 10 to 13, 2025, will have the exclusive opportunity to see this model up close alongside Toyota’s other groundbreaking innovations.

Specifications

GR Yaris Aero Performance: Adjustable rear wing, front fender ducts, front lip spoiler, rear floor cover, lower rear bumper vents, motorsport-style bonnet vent, rally-style vertical handbrake.

GR Yaris Rally1: Dominant WRC car with six consecutive wins in the 2025 season.

GR DKR Hilux EVO: High-performance rally-raid vehicle, proven in the Dakar Rally and W2RC.

GR LH2 Racing Concept: Hydrogen combustion engine, based on the GR010 Hybrid hypercar, showcasing Toyota's commitment to carbon-neutral racing.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux: British-built prototype exploring hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Celica ST185: Classic all-wheel-drive rally car, championship winner in 1993.

Explore More from Toyota

Beyond motorsport, Toyota’s innovations extend to sustainable mobility solutions, including hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux and full hybrid Corolla Commercial, both built in the UK, highlight Toyota’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions. Whether you’re a motorsport enthusiast or an eco-conscious driver, Toyota’s diverse lineup offers something for everyone.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed serves as an ideal platform for Toyota to showcase its rich motorsport heritage, innovative innovations, and commitment to sustainable mobility. By experiencing Toyota’s lineup at the festival, visitors can witness firsthand how the company’s motorsport legacy continues to shape the future of transportation, both on and off the track.

Source Toyota



