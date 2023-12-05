Toyota Urban SUV Concept unveiled

Yesterday we saw several new electric vehicles from Toyota and today we have another one, the new Toyota Urban SUV Concept, the car was unveiled at Toyota’s Kenshiki forum in Brussels.

The Toyota Urban SUV Concept has an authentic SUV presence, with a compact body set on strong shoulders and a high driving position. Space is maximised in a flexible interior that can easily be adapted to prioritise passenger or load space as required.

Both front and all-wheel drive powertrains will be available, with AWD being a key part of Toyota’s product DNA. Similarly, the production model will offer a dual battery strategy: customers will be able to choose between two battery options, with different capacities to suit their needs and priority for accessibility or driving range.

Through its multipath strategy, Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the practical introduction of a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative fuel and zero-emissions powertrain technologies.

The new Toyota Urban SUV Concept will go into production, next year and the production model of the car will come with two battery options, we will have more details about the car closer to launch, it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Toyota



