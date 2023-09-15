Toyota reveals advanced battery roadmap

Toyota has revealed its advanced battery roadmap for its electric vehicles, the carmaker also revealed that production of its next-generation battery electric vehicles (BEV) will start in 2026.

Toyota plans to offer advanced specification BEVs that are loved as driving machines.

Not only will they be designed and built differently, they will also be powered by a range of new advanced batteries developed specifically to exceed Toyota customers’ diverse needs and expectations.

During a recent technical workshop under the theme of “Let’s Change the Future of Cars”, Toyota communicated a first insight into its next-generation BEV breakthrough technologies, including a preview of its advanced battery technology rollout plan.

Takero Kato, president of Toyota’s BEV Factory, indicated that the next-generation BEVs will first hit the market in 2026 and that 1.7m of the 3.5m BEVs Toyota expects to sell by 2030 will be these next-generation models. He also highlighted that a range of battery technologies will be key to appealing BEVs to a wider range of customers and their needs.

You can see the full details on Toyota’s advanced battery roadmap for its future electric vehicles over at the Toyota website at the link below. we are lookin forward to finding out more details about what they have planned for their electric vehicles.

Source Toyota



