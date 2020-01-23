Toyota recalls 3.4 million vehicles for defective airbags

Toyota announced this week that it would issue a recall on 3.4 million vehicles globally because of an electrical issue. That electrical issue could prevent the airbags from deploying in an accident. The recall covers 2.9 million vehicles in the US.

The recall covers 2011-2019 Corolla, 2011-2013 Matrix, 2012-2018 Avalon, and 2013-2018 Avalon Hybrid cars. An electronic control unit in these cars lacks adequate protection against electrical noise that can happen in an accident. That could lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the airbag.

Toyota says that dealers will install a noise filter between the airbag control module and wire harness if needed. It’s unclear if this is a part that is missing on some vehicles.

