Toyota is building prototype city of the future in Japan

Toyota has announced that it plans to build a prototype city of the future in Japan, the city will be packed with the latest technology which will include powered provided by hydrogen fuel cells and more.

The city will be home to full time residents and researchers who can test out a range of technology including smart homes, AI, autonomy and much more.

Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corporation President, said: “Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the infrastructure. With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology, in both the virtual and physical realms, maximising its potential.”

“We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future to take advantage of his unique research ecosystem and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all,” said Akio Toyoda.

