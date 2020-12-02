Toyota Highlander plug in hybrid SUV starts at £50,595

Toyota has revealed the pricing for their new Toyota Highlander plug in hybrid SUV in the UK, prices will start at £50,595.

They also revealed the pricing for their RAV4 plug in hybrid and this model will start at £47, 395, Toyota will start taking orders in January and deliveries will start in March 2021.

Built on Toyota’s GA-K platform, it has authentic SUV credentials, combined with high levels of comfort, drivability, seating for up to seven and a fourth generation hybrid electric powertrain.

Two grades will be available: Excel and Excel Premium. The Excel specification includes 20-inch alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, three-zone air conditioning, a panoramic roof and a JBL Premium Sound System. The Premium model adds a head-up display, power tailgate with hands-free operation, heated rear seats, 360-degree camera and a different 20-inch alloy wheel design.

Order books will open for Highlander Hybrid on 4 January, with the first vehicles due for delivery from March 2021. The Excel model is priced at £50,595 on-the-road and the Excel Premium at £52,575.

You can find out more details about the Toyota Highlander plug in hybrid and the Toyota RAV4 plug in hybrid over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

