Toyota GR86, GR Yaris and more headed to Goodwood

Toyota has announced that it will be showing off its latest vehicles at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, this will include the Toyota GR86, the GR Yaris, the Toyota GR Supra 3.0 with manual, and more.

Toyota will also be showing off their new bZ4X SUV, the festival takes place a Goodwood from the 23rd to the 26th of June.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s mighty GR DKR Hilux T1+, which conquered the Arabian desert dunes to win this year’s Dakar Rally, will be one of the motor sports stars of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The racing pick-up is appearing at the festival for the first time since winning the world’s toughest rally on its debut in January. In a rare festival “double” it will be appearing on both the Forest Stage and the Hillclimb, piloted by Toyota Gazoo Racing’s double-Dakar champions Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel, who are also making their first Goodwood appearance.

It heads a rich list of Toyota models that will be in action in the festival, taking place in the grounds of Goodwood House in Sussex from 23 to 26 June. Together they will demonstrate how Toyota Gazoo Racing’s multi-championship-winning success in top-level race and rally competition is feeding directly into some of the world’s most sought-after sports cars for the road and inspiring fans around the world.

You can find out more details about Toyota’s plans for this years Goodwood Festival of speed at the link below. We are looking forward to seeing the new Toyota GR86, the GR Yaris, the Toyota GR Supra 3.0.

Source Toyota

