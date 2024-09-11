Toyota Gazoo Racing adds two new crews for Dakar Rally 2024

Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced two new crews for the 2024 Dakar Rally and they will announce their full team for the rally later this month. The new teams include Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleón and Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz.

The first new crew will see Lucas Moraes paired with former biker Armand Monleón as co-driver.

Moraes has proven himself as one of the fastest young drivers W2RC and secured third place overall in his first-ever Dakar Rally last year.

Now, as a member of the factory TGR team, Moraes will have another opportunity to pursue his dream of winning the Dakar Rally.

The Brazilian has tasted victory in the past, winning the Rally dos Sertoes twice. He has also won the Brazilian National Championship three times, and the South American Mitsubishi cup twice.

The second new driver for the crew is American Seth Quintero, who quickly made a name for himself in world rally-raid by winning twelve stages of the 2022 Dakar Rally in a light prototype. Quintero, will be partnered with co-driver, Dennis Zenz. Quintero, who hails from San Marcos in California, started racing light prototypes at the age of 10, winning his first championship before he was legally old enough to drive.

Seth and Dennis were recently crowned FIA W2RC champions in Class T3, cementing their status as exciting up-and-coming world rally-raid stars.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Gazoo Racing teams for the 2024 Dakar Rally over at Toyota at the link below, the full teams will be made official later this month.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals