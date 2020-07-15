Toyota Corolla Apex Edition offers improved handling

Toyota has announced an interesting version of the 2021 Corolla sedan for those who appreciate sporty handling. The vehicle is called the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition, and it’s a limited-edition vehicle with a more aggressive design and improved handling. The suspension is track-tuned and has unique shocks with internal rebound springs.

For anyone who feels like they might want to take a Corolla to the autocross or racetrack, it is offered with an available six-speed manual transmission and summer tires. Toyota plans to offer 6000 Apex Edition vehicles for 2021 based on the SE and XSE grades. The special edition gets no additional power.

The engine in the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition is the same 2.0-liter 169 hp engine all versions get. The car does feature a custom body package that accentuates its styling, and it’s fitted with a sport-tuned exhaust system unique to the Apex Edition. The CVT automatic transmission does offer simulated sequential shift steps and comes with paddle shifters. The car has 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, and an eight-way power driver seat. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced at this time.

