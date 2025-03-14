Toyota C-HR+ Electric: World Premiere of the Groundbreaking EV”

The all-new Toyota C-HR+ Electric SUV is poised to transform the compact electric SUV segment with its striking design, innovative technology, and dynamic performance. As a key player in Toyota’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup, the C-HR+ seamlessly blends the sleek coupe-SUV silhouette of its predecessor with the enhanced practicality and innovation of a BEV powertrain. This model is designed to captivate both the heart and mind, boasting a spacious, “class-above” interior, state-of-the-art safety features, and an exhilarating driving experience that distinguishes it from its competitors in the C-SUV market. With its impressive range, advanced connectivity, and commitment to sustainability, the Toyota C-HR+ is set to redefine the expectations of electric SUV enthusiasts worldwide.

Pricing and Availability

Toyota plans to introduce the C-HR+ in select European markets in late 2025, with a comprehensive rollout across the continent beginning in 2026. While the company has not yet released official pricing information, it aims to position the C-HR+ competitively within the C-SUV BEV segment, ensuring that it appeals to a wide range of customers. To cater to diverse needs and budgets, Toyota will offer the C-HR+ with two battery options and a choice between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. This flexibility allows potential buyers to select the model that best suits their lifestyle, whether they prioritize efficiency, performance, or a balance of both.

Powertrain Options and Performance

The Toyota C-HR+ comes equipped with two battery options, each designed to optimize performance and range. The front-wheel drive models feature a 57.7 kWh battery, while both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions can be outfitted with a larger 77 kWh battery. The all-wheel drive variant is particularly impressive, delivering a remarkable 343 DIN hp (252 kW) and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in a mere 5.2 seconds. This level of performance positions the C-HR+ among Toyota’s most powerful European models, rivaling even the GR performance range. With a maximum range of up to 600 km (pending homologation), the C-HR+ proves that electric vehicles can offer both thrilling performance and long-distance capability, making it an ideal choice for drivers who refuse to compromise on either aspect.

Advanced Features for Comfort and Connectivity

The Toyota C-HR+ features a sophisticated and spacious interior, packed with premium features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Ambient lighting creates a welcoming atmosphere, while a panoramic roof floods the cabin with natural light, providing a sense of openness and connection to the outside world. At the heart of the C-HR+’s infotainment system is a 14-inch multimedia display, which offers EV-specific navigation to help drivers plan their routes and locate charging stations with ease. Passengers can stay connected and charged on the go, thanks to two wireless smartphone chargers, rear USB ports, and rear air conditioning controls. Safety remains a top priority, with Toyota T-Mate systems providing a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features. These include Blind Spot Monitoring, which alerts drivers to vehicles in their blind spots, an Adaptive High-beam System that automatically adjusts headlight brightness based on oncoming traffic, and Parking Support Brake, which helps prevent collisions during parking maneuvers.

Specifications

Battery Options: 57.7 kWh (FWD) and 77 kWh (FWD/AWD)

57.7 kWh (FWD) and 77 kWh (FWD/AWD) Performance: Up to 343 DIN hp (252 kW), 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds (AWD)

Up to 343 DIN hp (252 kW), 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds (AWD) Range: Up to 600 km (WLTP, pending homologation)

Up to 600 km (WLTP, pending homologation) Charging: 11 kW onboard charger (standard), 22 kW charger (High grade), DC fast charging up to 150 kW

11 kW onboard charger (standard), 22 kW charger (High grade), DC fast charging up to 150 kW Interior Features: Panoramic roof, ambient lighting, 14-inch multimedia display, two wireless chargers, rear USB ports

Panoramic roof, ambient lighting, 14-inch multimedia display, two wireless chargers, rear USB ports Safety: Toyota T-Mate with Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive High-beam System, Parking Support Brake

Toyota T-Mate with Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive High-beam System, Parking Support Brake Dimensions: 4,520 mm length, 2,750 mm wheelbase, 416 litres of load space

Explore More from Toyota

The C-HR+ is just one example of Toyota’s commitment to electrification and sustainable mobility. As part of the company’s broader electric vehicle strategy, the C-HR+ joins an impressive lineup that includes the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X. These models showcase Toyota’s multi-pathway approach, which encompasses hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, offering a diverse range of options for environmentally conscious drivers. By investing in research and development across various clean energy technologies, Toyota aims to cater to the unique needs and preferences of its global customer base. Whether you’re captivated by the innovative technology of the C-HR+ or intrigued by Toyota’s other groundbreaking innovations, the company’s journey toward carbon neutrality promises an exciting future for the automotive industry and the planet as a whole.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals