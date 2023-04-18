Toyota bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept unveiled

Toyota has unveiled two new cars in its bZ concept range, the Toyota bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept. These new concept cars have been unveiled today at Auto Shanghai.

The bZ Sport Crossover Concept is a crossover-type BEV with active and distinctive styling being jointly developed by Toyota, BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET)―a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Co., Ltd. (BYD)―., FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd. (TMEC). It is planned to be produced and sold by FAW Toyota Motor. The concept of this model is “Reboot,” which incorporates the idea of a change of pace the moment you get in and drive around. In addition to its active, iconic styling, it has been designed with functions to provide a personal space for the younger customers, or Generation Z. The bZ Sport Crossover Concept is also being developed so that its functions will continue to evolve after purchase, including intelligent features such as driver assistance and automatic parking, so that owners can continuously enjoy a most up-to-date car with all five senses.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals