Toyota announces Woven by Toyota

Toyota has announced Woven by Toyota, a new company that is designed to play a key role in Toyota’s next-generation products and technology, the company was previously known as Woven Planet Holdings and it has now formed a new partnership with Toyota.

Woven by Toyota, Inc. (“Woven by Toyota” or “the Company”), a mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”), will play a key role in Toyota’s next generation products and technology as announced by Koji Sato, President and CEO of Toyota, at a recent press event held in Tokyo on April 7, 2023. Toyota’s vision for a mobility society and the “Toyota Mobility Concept” focuses on extending the value of the car, expanding mobility into new realms and integrating mobility with social systems. In line with this framework, the Company will help Toyota to develop next-generation cars, including advanced BEVs, and to realize a mobility society in which everyone can move freely, happily and comfortably.

“This is a pivotal moment for the industry when software can accelerate our progress toward an advanced mobility society,” said James Kuffner, CEO and Representative Director of Woven by Toyota. “Woven by Toyota plays a critical role and our unique software platform will enable Toyota not only to build next generation BEVs, but also, expand the value of mobility across every aspect of our lives.”

You can find out more details about the new Woven by Toyota company and its plans for future technology and products over at the Toyota website

