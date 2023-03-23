Toyota develops THUMS crash test simulation for automated driving

Toyota has announced that it has developed THUMS crash test simulation for automated driving. THUMS stands for Total Human Model for Safety and the software is designed to simulate and analyze crashes and any injuries that may occur from a crash.

The latest version of the software comes with improved modeling for children, women, and men and it is designed to give a more accurate prediction of what will happen in a crash.

Toyota has announced further development of THUMS (Total Human Model for Safety), its software programme for computer simulation and analysis of the injuries resulting from vehicle crash impacts. The latest advances take account of changes in people’s posture when taking advantage of automated driving systems.

The latest Version 7 of THUMS has improved modelling of the human body – men, women and children – with more accurate rendering of the geometry and properties of key body parts, including the pelvis, abdominal organs, spine and ribs. The programme can further predict the impact on human bones, organs and muscles when vehicle occupants are in a reclined position, and reproduce how people will change their position and brace muscles when manoeuvring a vehicle in an emergency, or when safety systems such as a emergency braking and steering control kick in.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota THUMS system over at the company’s website at the link below, it certainly sounds interesting.

Source Toyota





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals