Toxic Commando four player co-op FPS zombie extermination game unveiled

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have this week released a first glimpse at what we can expect from the new video game John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. In a homage to John Carpenter, an icon of 1980s culture, the game is instilled with a distinct aesthetic reminiscent of that era. This retro influence, however, is not purely cosmetic.

Toxic Commando is a first-person shooter game allowing you to team up with four other players to battle massive hordes of mutated monstrosities to eradicate a supernatural outbreak before it’s too late.

It extends to the very fabric of the game’s design, expertly intertwining threads of action, humor, and horror to yield an immersive and balanced gameplay experience explain the games development team. Toxic Commando will be available to play on Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S and PCs sometime during 2024.

“We’re happy to team up once again with our historical partner Saber,” said John Bert, Managing Director at Focus Entertainment. “After World War Z, Space Marine 2, Insurgency, SnowRunner, and many others, Toxic Commando is a new entry into the successful long-term relationship between Focus and Saber. We cannot wait to unveil more about this new amazing IP created by the talented teams at Saber and leverage Focus’ expertise in turning new franchises into worldwide hits.”

Toxic Commando

“In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth’s core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. Luckily, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done.”

“Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet.”

Source : TC



